Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s traded shares stood at 11,407,514 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.19, to imply a decline of -7.59% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The CLBS share’s 52-week high remains $4.89, putting it -123.29% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.05. The company has a valuation of $72.2 Million, with an average of 17.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (CLBS), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CLBS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) trade information

After registering a -7.59% downside in the last session, Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (CLBS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.05- this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 28.2% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.41%, and 39.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 53.15%. Short interest in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) saw shorts transact 2.93 Million shares and set a 0.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14, implying an increase of 539.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLBS has been trading 539.27% off suggested target high and 539.27% from its likely low.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (CLBS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 35.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -12.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s Major holders

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. insiders hold 12.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.23% of the shares at 21.9% float percentage. In total, 38 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.05 Million shares (or 3.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.5 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 325.61 Thousand shares, or about 0.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $586.09 Thousand.