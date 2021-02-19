Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI)’s traded shares stood at 1,557,900 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.12, to imply a decline of -7.02% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The WEI share’s 52-week high remains $5.49, putting it -158.96% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.73. The company has a valuation of $149.38 Million, with an average of 1.86 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.25 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Sell for Weidai Ltd. (WEI), translating to a mean rating of 4. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give WEI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) trade information

After registering a -7.02% downside in the last session, Weidai Ltd. (WEI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.45- this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 13.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.07%, and 48.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 59.4%. Short interest in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) saw shorts transact 10.87 Million shares and set a 4.83 days time to cover.

Weidai Ltd. (WEI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -54.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI)’s Major holders

Weidai Ltd. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.13% of the shares at 0.13% float percentage. In total, 7 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Barclays PLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 17.11 Thousand shares (or 0.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.41 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 11.83 Thousand shares, or about 0.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $9.96 Thousand.