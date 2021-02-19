Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN)’s traded shares stood at 19,175,436 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.88, to imply a decline of -12.67% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The SYN share’s 52-week high remains $1.7, putting it -93.18% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.25. The company has a valuation of $64.11 Million, with an average of 25.7 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.35 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SYN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) trade information

After registering a -12.67% downside in the last session, Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.15 this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 23.3% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.53%, and 7.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 130.29%. Short interest in Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) saw shorts transact 1.97 Million shares and set a 0.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.38, implying an increase of 56.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.25 and $1.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SYN has been trading 70.45% off suggested target high and 42.05% from its likely low.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 38.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 75.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN)’s Major holders

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. insiders hold 0.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.12% of the shares at 7.15% float percentage. In total, 28 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.24 Million shares (or 6.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $474.05 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fisher Asset Management, LLC with 125.7 Thousand shares, or about 0.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $48.14 Thousand.