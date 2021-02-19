SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s traded shares stood at 2,800,349 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.6. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.91, to imply a decline of -8.61% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The SPCB share’s 52-week high remains $3.09, putting it -61.78% down since that peak but still an impressive +86.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.25. The company has a valuation of $35.89 Million, with an average of 4.01 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.61 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SPCB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information

After registering a -8.61% downside in the last session, SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.32 this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 17.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.57%, and 43.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 85.44%. Short interest in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) saw shorts transact 1.15 Million shares and set a 0.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.5, implying an increase of 30.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.5 and $2.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SPCB has been trading 30.89% off suggested target high and 30.89% from its likely low.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -29% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 31.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s Major holders

SuperCom Ltd. insiders hold 24.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.27% of the shares at 18.87% float percentage. In total, 14 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.48 Million shares (or 9.1% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.13 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with 445Thousand shares, or about 2.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $338.73 Thousand.