Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK)’s traded shares stood at 4,288,675 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $43.75, to imply a decline of -12.45% or -$6.22 in intraday trading. The STPK share’s 52-week high remains $51.49, putting it -17.69% down since that peak but still an impressive +78.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.6. The company has a valuation of $2.1 Billion, with an average of 4.96 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.66 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (STPK), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give STPK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $67, implying an increase of 53.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $67 and $67 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STPK has been trading 53.14% off suggested target high and 53.14% from its likely low.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (STPK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -26.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK)’s Major holders

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 2.27 Million shares, or about 5.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $46.48 Million.