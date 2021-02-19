Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s traded shares stood at 1,742,124 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.83, to imply an increase of 2.54% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The METX share’s 52-week high remains $24.66, putting it -771.38% down since that peak but still an impressive +39.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.71. The company has a valuation of $150.82 Million, with an average of 3.42 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.25 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give METX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) trade information

After registering a 2.54% upside in the last session, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.28- this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 13.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.8%, and 47.4% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 41.5%. Short interest in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) saw shorts transact 57.97 Million shares and set a 17.84 days time to cover.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -221.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s Major holders

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. insiders hold 70.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.02% of the shares at 23.85% float percentage. In total, 14 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 260Thousand shares (or 0.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.51 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 102.5 Thousand shares, or about 0.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $205Thousand.