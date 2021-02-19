Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s traded shares stood at 3,550,288 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $58.97, to imply an increase of 3.33% or $1.9 in intraday trading. The LYFT share’s 52-week high remains $59.82, putting it -1.44% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.56. The company has a valuation of $19.13 Billion, with an average of 9.69 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.15 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Lyft, Inc. (LYFT), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 40 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give LYFT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 24 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.56.

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

After registering a 3.33% upside in the latest session, Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $59.82 this Friday, Feb 19, jumping 1.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.33%, and 20.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.03%. Short interest in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) saw shorts transact 22.5 Million shares and set a 3.15 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $61.7, implying an increase of 4.63% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10 and $80 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LYFT has been trading 35.66% off suggested target high and -83.04% from its likely low.

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lyft, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) shares are +104.26% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -56.23% against 14.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -75% this quarter before jumping 55.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 30 analysts is $554.81 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 30 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $682.14 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $955.71 Million and $339.35 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -41.9% before jumping 101% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -258.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

Lyft, Inc. insiders hold 18.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.61% of the shares at 90.24% float percentage. In total, 491 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 46.17 Million shares (or 14.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.27 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 22.6 Million shares, or about 7.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $622.67 Million.