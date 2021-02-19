Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s traded shares stood at 3,209,175 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.49. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.1, to imply an increase of 1.53% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The LYG share’s 52-week high remains $2.86, putting it -36.19% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.17. The company has a valuation of $37.76 Billion, with an average of 5.11 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.26 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG), translating to a mean rating of 4. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give LYG a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) trade information

After registering a 1.53% upside in the latest session, Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.18- this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 3.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.49%, and 9.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.65%. Short interest in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) saw shorts transact 3.33 Million shares and set a 0.53 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.17, implying an increase of 3.33% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.65 and $2.51 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LYG has been trading 19.52% off suggested target high and -21.43% from its likely low.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -37.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -10.3% annually.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s Major holders

Lloyds Banking Group plc insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.43% of the shares at 1.43% float percentage. In total, 233 institutions holds shares in the company, led by JP Morgan Chase & Company. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 37.64 Million shares (or 0.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $48.93 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Macquarie Group Limited with 32.03 Million shares, or about 0.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $41.63 Million.