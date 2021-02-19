Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR)’s traded shares stood at 9,115,646 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.57, to imply a decline of -7.65% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The ISR share’s 52-week high remains $2.81, putting it -78.98% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.35. The company has a valuation of $221.68 Million, with an average of 14.2 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.24 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Isoray, Inc. (ISR), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ISR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) trade information

After registering a -7.65% downside in the last session, Isoray, Inc. (ISR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.8 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 12.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.77%, and -20.71% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 248.89%. Short interest in Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) saw shorts transact 3.29 Million shares and set a 0.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.33, implying an increase of 48.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.9 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ISR has been trading 91.08% off suggested target high and 21.02% from its likely low.

Isoray, Inc. (ISR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 33.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR)’s Major holders

Isoray, Inc. insiders hold 1.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.87% of the shares at 7.98% float percentage. In total, 44 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.8 Million shares (or 3.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.63 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.35 Million shares, or about 1.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $606.84 Thousand.