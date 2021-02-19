Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s traded shares stood at 2,291,083 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.01, to imply a decline of -9.65% or -$2.03 in intraday trading. The HIMS share’s 52-week high remains $25.4, putting it -33.61% down since that peak but still an impressive +50.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.4. The company has a valuation of $3.61 Billion, with an average of 2.26 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.57 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HIMS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) trade information

After registering a -9.65% downside in the last session, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $23.47 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 18.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.6%, and 5.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.21%. Short interest in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) saw shorts transact 979.17 Million shares and set a 623.68 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.5, implying an increase of 13.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $23 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HIMS has been trading 20.99% off suggested target high and 5.21% from its likely low.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.