DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)’s traded shares stood at 4,084,113 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $69.03, to imply an increase of 0.28% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The DD share’s 52-week high remains $87.27, putting it -26.42% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.33. The company has a valuation of $37.24 Billion, with an average of 8.11 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.88 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DD a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.76.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) trade information

After registering a 0.28% upside in the latest session, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $72.27 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 4.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.6%, and -18.17% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -2.8%. Short interest in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) saw shorts transact 67.1 Million shares and set a 5.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $84.19, implying an increase of 21.96% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $71 and $97 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DD has been trading 40.52% off suggested target high and 2.85% from its likely low.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DuPont de Nemours, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) shares are +20.77% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2.68% against 7.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -9.5% this quarter before jumping 24.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -24.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $3.79 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.86 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.22 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -27.3%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -17.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -314.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -8.99% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

DD Dividends

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 07, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.2, with the share yield ticking at 1.71% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.98%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)’s Major holders

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. insiders hold 0.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.24% of the shares at 78.31% float percentage. In total, 1547 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 58.87 Million shares (or 8.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.27 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 48.47 Million shares, or about 6.6% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $3.45 Billion.