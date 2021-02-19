BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s traded shares stood at 4,180,474 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.6, to imply an increase of 7.98% or $0.34 in intraday trading. The BLU share’s 52-week high remains $12.03, putting it -161.52% down since that peak but still an impressive +56.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.01. The company has a valuation of $350.09 Million, with an average of 2.64 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.6 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BLU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) trade information

After registering a 7.98% upside in the latest session, BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.96- this Thursday, Feb 18, jumping 8.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.11%, and 13.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 48.04%. Short interest in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) saw shorts transact 1.47 Million shares and set a 0.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.77, implying an increase of 68.91% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.6 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BLU has been trading 160.87% off suggested target high and -43.48% from its likely low.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -37.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -168.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s Major holders

BELLUS Health Inc. insiders hold 21.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.48% of the shares at 60.83% float percentage. In total, 71 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.14 Million shares (or 6.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.66 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RTW Investments LP with 4.2 Million shares, or about 5.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $9.52 Million.