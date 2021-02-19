Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s traded shares stood at 9,105,194 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.11, to imply a decline of -5.47% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The ATOS share’s 52-week high remains $5.08, putting it -63.34% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.76. The company has a valuation of $222.6 Million, with an average of 18.88 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 22.03 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ATOS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.27.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) trade information

After registering a -5.47% downside in the last session, Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.78- this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 17.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.63%, and 148.8% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 227.37%. Short interest in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) saw shorts transact 9.2 Million shares and set a 0.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.25, implying an increase of 100.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $7.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATOS has been trading 141.16% off suggested target high and 60.77% from its likely low.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 53.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 63.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s Major holders

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 0.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.49% of the shares at 6.49% float percentage. In total, 24 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 492.8 Thousand shares (or 0.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $468.16 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 208.9 Thousand shares, or about 0.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $505.53 Thousand.