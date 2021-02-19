ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)’s traded shares stood at 3,337,144 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.55, to imply an increase of 2.98% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The ATIF share’s 52-week high remains $3.65, putting it -135.48% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $80.9 Million, with an average of 5.23 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.58 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ATIF a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) trade information

After registering a 2.98% upside in the latest session, ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.67 this Friday, Feb 19, jumping 4.8% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.19%, and 55.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 70.96%. Short interest in ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) saw shorts transact 776.24 Million shares and set a 117.97 days time to cover.

ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)’s Major holders

ATIF Holdings Limited insiders hold 75.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.39% of the shares at 1.61% float percentage. In total, 6 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 128.05 Thousand shares (or 0.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $119.09 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 56.2 Thousand shares, or about 0.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $65.75 Thousand.