ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)’s traded shares stood at 1,029,362 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.75, to imply a decline of -4.49% or -$0.27 in intraday trading. The AACG share’s 52-week high remains $19.75, putting it -243.48% down since that peak but still an impressive +89.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.61. The company has a valuation of $180.27 Million, with an average of 1.77 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.87 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for ATA Creativity Global (AACG), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AACG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) trade information

After registering a -4.49% downside in the last session, ATA Creativity Global (AACG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.36- this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 9.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.43%, and 356.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 383.19%. Short interest in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) saw shorts transact 3.13 Million shares and set a 0.53 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.5, implying an increase of 13.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.5 and $6.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AACG has been trading 13.04% off suggested target high and 13.04% from its likely low.

ATA Creativity Global (AACG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -48% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -37.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)’s Major holders

ATA Creativity Global insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.04% of the shares at 0.04% float percentage. In total, 5 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 99.14 Thousand shares (or 0.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $117.98 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 11.93 Thousand shares, or about 0.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $13.18 Thousand.