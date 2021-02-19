ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s traded shares stood at 12,047,421 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.48, to imply a decline of -27.63% or -$1.71 in intraday trading. The CNET share’s 52-week high remains $6.19, putting it -38.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +87.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.54. The company has a valuation of $116.76 Million, with an average of 15.88 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.73 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CNET a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) trade information

After registering a -27.63% downside in the last session, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.19- this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 27.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 28.%, and 77.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 231.85%. Short interest in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) saw shorts transact 370.51 Million shares and set a 42.44 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.25, implying an increase of 39.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.25 and $6.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CNET has been trading 39.51% off suggested target high and 39.51% from its likely low.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 44.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 91.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s Major holders

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. insiders hold 22.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.87% of the shares at 7.58% float percentage. In total, 5 institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 42.68 Thousand shares (or 0.2% of shares), all amounting to roughly $86.21 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 12.6 Thousand shares, or about 0.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $25.45 Thousand.