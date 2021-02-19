WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s traded shares stood at 3,463,765 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.06, to imply a decline of -6.59% or -$0.71 in intraday trading. The WIMI share’s 52-week high remains $29.5, putting it -193.24% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.2. The company has a valuation of $671.85 Million, with an average of 5.81 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.09 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WIMI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) trade information

After registering a -6.59% downside in the last session, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.94 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 22.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.98%, and 58.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 74.65%. Short interest in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) saw shorts transact 1.04 Million shares and set a 0.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8, implying a decline of -20.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WIMI has been trading -20.48% off suggested target high and -20.48% from its likely low.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 14.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s Major holders

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.28% of the shares at 1.28% float percentage. In total, 20 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 205.88 Thousand shares (or 3.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.15 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 133.55 Thousand shares, or about 2.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $743.85 Thousand.