LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s traded shares stood at 2,551,170 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.83, to imply a decline of -8.5% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The LMFA share’s 52-week high remains $4.89, putting it -167.21% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.3. The company has a valuation of $48.54 Million, with an average of 5.1 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.74 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LMFA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) trade information

After registering a -8.5% downside in the last session, LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.20 this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 16.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.29%, and -1.08% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 173.13%. Short interest in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) saw shorts transact 1.4 Million shares and set a 0.1 days time to cover.

LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -102.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s Major holders

LM Funding America, Inc. insiders hold 22.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.3% of the shares at 28.87% float percentage. In total, 17 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 267.08 Thousand shares (or 1.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $175.47 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sabby Management, LLC with 147.3 Thousand shares, or about 0.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $96.78 Thousand.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 30,394 shares. This is just over 0.2% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.36 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.34 Thousand, or 0.13% of the shares, all valued at about $12.7 Thousand.