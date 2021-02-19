Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)’s traded shares stood at 3,233,247 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $329.82, to imply an increase of 9.85% or $29.57 in intraday trading. The DE share’s 52-week high remains $335.12, putting it -1.61% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $106.14. The company has a valuation of $104.25 Billion, with an average of 1.87 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.65 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Deere & Company (DE), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give DE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.16.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) trade information

After registering a 9.85% upside in the latest session, Deere & Company (DE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $335.2 this Friday, Feb 19, jumping 1.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.4%, and 12.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.19%. Short interest in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) saw shorts transact 2.22 Million shares and set a 1.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $330.33, implying an increase of 0.15% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $260 and $400 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DE has been trading 21.28% off suggested target high and -21.17% from its likely low.

Deere & Company (DE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Deere & Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Deere & Company (DE) shares are +56.27% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 51.21% against 20%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 32.5% this quarter before jumping 82% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $7.21 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.89 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.53 Billion and $7.69 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.5% before jumping 28.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -12.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 22.38% annually.

DE Dividends

Deere & Company has its next earnings report out on February 19, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Deere & Company has a forward dividend ratio of 3.04, with the share yield ticking at 1.01% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.96%.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)’s Major holders

Deere & Company insiders hold 0.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.16% of the shares at 81.36% float percentage. In total, 1733 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 22.2 Million shares (or 7.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.92 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 20.07 Million shares, or about 6.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $5.4 Billion.