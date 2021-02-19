Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)’s traded shares stood at 4,791,462 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.12, to imply a decline of -2.61% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The CFMS share’s 52-week high remains $1.49, putting it -33.04% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.5. The company has a valuation of $96.25 Million, with an average of 9.42 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.55 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Conformis, Inc. (CFMS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CFMS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

After registering a -2.61% downside in the last session, Conformis, Inc. (CFMS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.44 this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 22.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.15%, and -8.2% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 69.7%. Short interest in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) saw shorts transact 893.49 Million shares and set a 251.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.33, implying an increase of 108.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CFMS has been trading 167.86% off suggested target high and 78.57% from its likely low.

Looking at statistics comparing Conformis, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Conformis, Inc. (CFMS) shares are +65.68% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 18.18% against 17.7%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -25% this quarter before jumping 42.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $17.98 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.29 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $19.89 Million and $16.48 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -9.6% before jumping 11% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 39.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -14.58% annually.

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)’s Major holders

Conformis, Inc. insiders hold 7.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.64% of the shares at 32.98% float percentage. In total, 68 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 7.48 Million shares (or 8.7% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.26 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 5.88 Million shares, or about 6.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $3.88 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Conformis, Inc. (CFMS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,903,523 shares. This is just over 2.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.59 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 991.09 Thousand, or 1.15% of the shares, all valued at about $830.04 Thousand.