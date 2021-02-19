Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s traded shares stood at 1,493,423 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $92.54, to imply a decline of -6.17% or -$6.08 in intraday trading. The API share’s 52-week high remains $114.96, putting it -24.23% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $33.6. The company has a valuation of $9.18 Billion, with an average of 1.65 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.69 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Agora, Inc. (API), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give API a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) trade information

After registering a -6.17% downside in the last session, Agora, Inc. (API) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $114.9 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 19.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.99%, and 149.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 133.92%. Short interest in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) saw shorts transact 4.8 Million shares and set a 2.84 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $52.25, implying a decline of -43.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $42 and $64.98 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, API has been trading -29.78% off suggested target high and -54.61% from its likely low.

Agora, Inc. (API) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -56.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 26.7% annually.

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s Major holders

Agora, Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.19% of the shares at 19.19% float percentage. In total, 94 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2Million shares (or 11.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $85.86 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.59 Million shares, or about 9.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $62.76 Million.