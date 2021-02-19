AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s traded shares stood at 1,222,388 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.91, to imply a decline of -11.72% or -$1.05 in intraday trading. The ACIU share’s 52-week high remains $13, putting it -64.35% down since that peak but still an impressive +48.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.07. The company has a valuation of $567.47 Million, with an average of 5.83 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 930.59 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for AC Immune SA (ACIU), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ACIU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.27.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) trade information

After registering a -11.72% downside in the last session, AC Immune SA (ACIU) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.50 this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 36.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.21%, and 33.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 53%. Short interest in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) saw shorts transact 1.07 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.88, implying an increase of 37.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.42 and $15.07 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACIU has been trading 90.52% off suggested target high and -44.12% from its likely low.

AC Immune SA (ACIU) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 177.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s Major holders

AC Immune SA insiders hold 46.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.82% of the shares at 56.25% float percentage. In total, 68 institutions holds shares in the company, led by BVF Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 9.82 Million shares (or 13.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $47.92 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with 2.61 Million shares, or about 3.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $12.76 Million.