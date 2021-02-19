LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)’s traded shares stood at 1,942,339 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.5, to imply a decline of -16.97% or -$0.92 in intraday trading. The LITB share’s 52-week high remains $5.69, putting it -26.44% down since that peak but still an impressive +87.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.58. The company has a valuation of $502.99 Million, with an average of 2.92 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 841.36 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (LITB), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LITB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

After registering a -16.97% downside in the last session, LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (LITB) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.69- this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 20.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.38%, and 83.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 77.17%. Short interest in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) saw shorts transact 188.12 Million shares and set a 0.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3, implying a decline of -33.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LITB has been trading -33.33% off suggested target high and -33.33% from its likely low.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $78.49 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $77.08 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $65.65 Million and $64.36 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.6% before jumping 19.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 101% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 45% annually.

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. insiders hold 8.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.92% of the shares at 10.79% float percentage. In total, 14 institutions holds shares in the company, led by IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates, LP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 6.46 Million shares (or 16.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.46 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with 2.54 Million shares, or about 6.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $6.45 Million.