Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK)’s traded shares stood at 7,500,313 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.38, to imply an increase of 20.66% or $0.75 in intraday trading. The EDTK share’s 52-week high remains $6.75, putting it -54.11% down since that peak but still an impressive +36.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.76. The company has a valuation of $52.56 Million, with an average of 369.02 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 285.79 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EDTK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) trade information

After registering a 20.66% upside in the last session, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.19- this Thursday, Feb 18, jumping 15.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.66%, and 26.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.67%. Short interest in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) saw shorts transact 3.15 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 15% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK)’s Major holders

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited insiders hold 41.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.17% of the shares at 0.29% float percentage. In total, 3 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Jane Street Group, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 14.73 Thousand shares (or 0.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $46.55 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.78 Thousand shares, or about 0.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $11.6 Thousand.