Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)’s traded shares stood at 5,078,762 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.35. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.65, to imply an increase of 3.99% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The SAN share’s 52-week high remains $4.07, putting it -11.51% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.78. The company has a valuation of $61.75 Billion, with an average of 8.23 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.12 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN), translating to a mean rating of 4. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give SAN a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) trade information

After registering a 3.99% upside in the latest session, Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.63- this Friday, Feb 19, jumping 0.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.69%, and 10.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.85%. Short interest in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) saw shorts transact 4.97 Million shares and set a 0.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.79, implying an increase of 3.84% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.22 and $4.8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SAN has been trading 31.51% off suggested target high and -39.18% from its likely low.

Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -4.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -17.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -13.71% annually.

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)’s Major holders

Banco Santander, S.A. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.58% of the shares at 1.58% float percentage. In total, 319 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fisher Asset Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 106.23 Million shares (or 0.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $323.99 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Macquarie Group Limited with 22.29 Million shares, or about 0.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $39.51 Million.