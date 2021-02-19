Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s traded shares stood at 313,175,121 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.17, to imply a decline of -7.05% or -$1.91 in intraday trading. The PLTR share’s 52-week high remains $45, putting it -78.78% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.9. The company has a valuation of $47.27 Billion, with an average of 88.28 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 74.03 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), translating to a mean rating of 3.3. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give PLTR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.83, implying an increase of 2.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLTR has been trading 58.92% off suggested target high and -40.41% from its likely low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 7.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

Palantir Technologies Inc. insiders hold 13.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.53% of the shares at 14.41% float percentage. In total, 178 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 33.35 Million shares (or 2.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $785.41 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Point72 Asset Management, L.P. with 29.9 Million shares, or about 2.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $284.09 Million.