Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS)’s traded shares stood at 6,085,666 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.32, to imply an increase of 0.27% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The VTRS share’s 52-week high remains $21.31, putting it -16.32% down since that peak but still an impressive +30.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.75. The company has a valuation of $22.25 Billion, with an average of 5.76 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.49 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Viatris Inc. (VTRS), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VTRS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.27.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.6, implying an increase of 17.9% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $17 and $27 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VTRS has been trading 47.38% off suggested target high and -7.21% from its likely low.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Viatris Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Viatris Inc. (VTRS) shares are +12.85% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 5.2% against 7.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -9.3% this quarter before jumping 5.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $4.25 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.3 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.19 Billion and $2.62 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 33.2% before jumping 64% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -58% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -95% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS)’s Major holders

Viatris Inc. insiders hold 0.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.35% of the shares at 40.53% float percentage. In total, 804 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 89.53 Million shares (or 7.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.68 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Pzena Investment Management, LLC with 17.09 Million shares, or about 1.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $320.25 Million.