Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s traded shares stood at 1,518,658 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.83, to imply a decline of -17.19% or -$0.38 in intraday trading. The FAMI share’s 52-week high remains $2.47, putting it -34.97% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.31. The company has a valuation of $37.55 Million, with an average of 3.17 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.39 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FAMI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) trade information

After registering a -17.19% downside in the last session, Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.47 this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 25.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.98%, and 40.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 52.5%. Short interest in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) saw shorts transact 2.36 Million shares and set a 1.7 days time to cover.

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -5.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 292.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s Major holders

Farmmi, Inc. insiders hold 54.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.43% of the shares at 5.3% float percentage. In total, 4 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 715.4 Thousand shares (or 3.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $858.48 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 110.28 Thousand shares, or about 0.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $96.73 Thousand.