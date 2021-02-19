RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)’s traded shares stood at 1,351,794 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.39, to imply a decline of -4.14% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The RAVE share’s 52-week high remains $2.36, putting it -69.78% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.38. The company has a valuation of $25.03 Million, with an average of 4.46 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.75 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (RAVE), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RAVE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) trade information

After registering a -4.14% downside in the last session, RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (RAVE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.09 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 33.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.92%, and 31.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 52.73%. Short interest in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) saw shorts transact 11.19 Million shares and set a 6.39 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.5, implying an increase of 79.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.5 and $2.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RAVE has been trading 79.86% off suggested target high and 79.86% from its likely low.

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (RAVE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -10.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -461.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)’s Major holders

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. insiders hold 11.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.65% of the shares at 42.36% float percentage. In total, 18 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 241.81 Thousand shares (or 1.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $107.27 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Watchman Group, Inc. with 212.45 Thousand shares, or about 1.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $193.35 Thousand.