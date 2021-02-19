Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS)’s traded shares stood at 2,714,965 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.03, to imply a decline of -9.65% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The NEOS share’s 52-week high remains $1.704, putting it -65.44% down since that peak but still an impressive +56.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.45. The company has a valuation of $51.25 Million, with an average of 9.11 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.75 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NEOS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) trade information

After registering a -9.65% downside in the last session, Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.37 this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 24.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.25%, and 34.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 64.88%. Short interest in Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) saw shorts transact 995.52 Million shares and set a 147.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1, implying a decline of -2.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1 and $1 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NEOS has been trading -2.91% off suggested target high and -2.91% from its likely low.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 28.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 78.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 31.7% annually.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS)’s Major holders

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 1.5% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.38% of the shares at 33.89% float percentage. In total, 47 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nantahala Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.61 Million shares (or 9.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.44 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Stonepine Capital Management, LLC with 4.38 Million shares, or about 8.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $2.32 Million.