Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU)’s traded shares stood at 3,223,573 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.81, to imply a decline of -9.99% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The AAU share’s 52-week high remains $1.24, putting it -53.09% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.21. The company has a valuation of $96.46 Million, with an average of 9.68 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.2 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AAU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) trade information

After registering a -9.99% downside in the last session, Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.01 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 19.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.9%, and 43.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 72.69%. Short interest in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) saw shorts transact 898.24 Million shares and set a 172.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.1, implying an increase of 35.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.1 and $1.1 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AAU has been trading 35.8% off suggested target high and 35.8% from its likely low.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 31.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -3.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU)’s Major holders

Almaden Minerals Ltd. insiders hold 4.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.4% of the shares at 9.86% float percentage. In total, 28 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.01 Million shares (or 2.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.48 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 2.22 Million shares, or about 1.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.04 Million.