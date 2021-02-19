Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s traded shares stood at 4,620,332 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.57, to imply a decline of -13.76% or -$0.41 in intraday trading. The ARTL share’s 52-week high remains $3.67, putting it -42.8% down since that peak but still an impressive +82.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.451. The company has a valuation of $40.38 Million, with an average of 55.24 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.68 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ARTL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) trade information

After registering a -13.76% downside in the last session, Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.67- this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 29.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 41.21%, and 164.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 252.05%. Short interest in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) saw shorts transact 1.9 Million shares and set a 0.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6, implying an increase of 133.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARTL has been trading 172.37% off suggested target high and 94.55% from its likely low.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -25.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.