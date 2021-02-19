Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)’s traded shares stood at 1,177,264 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.86. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $200.46, to imply a decline of -7.47% or -$16.19 in intraday trading. The APPN share’s 52-week high remains $260, putting it -29.7% down since that peak but still an impressive +85.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.07. The company has a valuation of $14.18 Billion, with an average of 745.57 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.67 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Appian Corporation (APPN), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give APPN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) trade information

After registering a -7.47% downside in the latest session, Appian Corporation (APPN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $236.3 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 13.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.07%, and 11.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.99%. Short interest in Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) saw shorts transact 5.58 Million shares and set a 3.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $144.25, implying a decline of -28.04% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $83 and $235 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APPN has been trading 17.23% off suggested target high and -58.6% from its likely low.

Appian Corporation (APPN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Appian Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Appian Corporation (APPN) shares are +311.88% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 92.31% against 3.4%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -8.3% this quarter before falling -8.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $80.62 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $81.78 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $70.44 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -20.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)’s Major holders

Appian Corporation insiders hold 1.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.57% of the shares at 83.53% float percentage. In total, 288 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 8.06 Million shares (or 21.3% of shares), all amounting to roughly $521.85 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 6.14 Million shares, or about 16.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $995.62 Million.