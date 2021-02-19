Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)’s traded shares stood at 37,080,811 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.23, to imply a decline of -6.7% or -$1.38 in intraday trading. The APHA share’s 52-week high remains $32.29, putting it -67.91% down since that peak but still an impressive +89.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.95. The company has a valuation of $6.05 Billion, with an average of 76.1 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 22.13 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Aphria Inc. (APHA), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give APHA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) trade information

After registering a -6.7% downside in the last session, Aphria Inc. (APHA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $24.50 this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 21.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -26.88%, and 54.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 177.89%. Short interest in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) saw shorts transact 16.7 Million shares and set a 0.75 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.1, implying a decline of -31.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.45 and $25.58 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APHA has been trading 33.02% off suggested target high and -56.06% from its likely low.

Aphria Inc. (APHA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)’s Major holders

Aphria Inc. insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.82% of the shares at 13.82% float percentage. In total, 213 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 7.5 Million shares (or 2.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.22 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 4.95 Million shares, or about 1.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $21.92 Million.