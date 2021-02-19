Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s traded shares stood at 1,322,260 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.99, to imply an increase of 4.72% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The BBIG share’s 52-week high remains $9.4, putting it -135.59% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.11. The company has a valuation of $71.95 Million, with an average of 490.48 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.36 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BBIG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) trade information

After registering a 4.72% upside in the last session, Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.25- this Thursday, Feb 18, jumping 6.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.4%, and 179.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 191.24%. Short interest in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) saw shorts transact 384.53 Million shares and set a 88.19 days time to cover.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -67.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Major holders

Vinco Ventures, Inc. insiders hold 41.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.35% of the shares at 9.17% float percentage. In total, 11 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Rovida Advisors Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 329.97 Thousand shares (or 1.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $452.06 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Novare Capital Management with 93.41 Thousand shares, or about 0.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $127.97 Thousand.