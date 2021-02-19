Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s traded shares stood at 1,566,928 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.07, to imply an increase of 0.2% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The CRNT share’s 52-week high remains $6.9, putting it -36.09% down since that peak but still an impressive +80.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.99. The company has a valuation of $413.07 Million, with an average of 8.09 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.34 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT), translating to a mean rating of 3.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CRNT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) trade information

After registering a 0.2% upside in the latest session, Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.24- this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 18.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.74%, and -21.21% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 83.09%. Short interest in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) saw shorts transact 1.32 Million shares and set a 0.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.75, implying a decline of -26.04% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.75 and $3.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRNT has been trading -26.04% off suggested target high and -26.04% from its likely low.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ceragon Networks Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) shares are +104.86% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -100% against 14.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 62.5% this quarter before jumping 83.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $64.55 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $68.3 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $55.87 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -6.19% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -621.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s Major holders

Ceragon Networks Ltd. insiders hold 24.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.91% of the shares at 17.06% float percentage. In total, 49 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.32 Million shares (or 4.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.24 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Royce & Associates LP with 1.14 Million shares, or about 1.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $3.18 Million.