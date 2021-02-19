AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s traded shares stood at 30,918,901 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.7. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.54, to imply a decline of -8.33% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The AIKI share’s 52-week high remains $5.52, putting it -258.44% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.47. The company has a valuation of $53.78 Million, with an average of 27.94 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.23 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AIKI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) trade information

After registering a -8.33% downside in the last session, AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.55 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 39.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.75%, and 41.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 76.3%. Short interest in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) saw shorts transact 1.18 Million shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1802.25, implying an increase of 116929.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1802.25 and $1802.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AIKI has been trading 116929.22% off suggested target high and 116929.22% from its likely low.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 57.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -282.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s Major holders

AIkido Pharma Inc. insiders hold 5.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.1% of the shares at 13.88% float percentage. In total, 21 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 102.44 Thousand shares (or 0.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $62.92 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 101.9 Thousand shares, or about 0.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $62.59 Thousand.