Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)’s traded shares stood at 1,955,104 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.99, to imply an increase of 7.68% or $0.57 in intraday trading. The HBM share’s 52-week high remains $8.28, putting it -3.63% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.23. The company has a valuation of $2.1 Billion, with an average of 1.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.08 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HBM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.18.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) trade information

After registering a 7.68% upside in the latest session, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.28- this Friday, Feb 19, jumping 3.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.54%, and 17.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.%. Short interest in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) saw shorts transact 2.62 Million shares and set a 2.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.95, implying an increase of 12.02% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.29 and $11.24 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HBM has been trading 40.68% off suggested target high and -21.28% from its likely low.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hudbay Minerals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) shares are +82.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -145.65% against 22.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 800% this quarter before jumping 58.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $364.97 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $370.12 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $253.16 Million and $324.9 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 44.2% before jumping 13.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 46.16% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 26.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

HBM Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.01, with the share yield ticking at 0.2% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.32%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)’s Major holders

Hudbay Minerals Inc. insiders hold 0.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.53% of the shares at 73.65% float percentage. In total, 164 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 43.86 Million shares (or 16.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $306.99 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is GMT Capital Corp with 40.3 Million shares, or about 15.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $282.1 Million.