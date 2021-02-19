Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s traded shares stood at 2,308,491 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.33, to imply a decline of -7.54% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The OTLK share’s 52-week high remains $4.26, putting it -82.83% down since that peak but still an impressive +78.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.499. The company has a valuation of $404.1 Million, with an average of 12.76 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.64 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OTLK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information

After registering a -7.54% downside in the last session, Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.85- this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 18.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.58%, and 90.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 79.23%. Short interest in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) saw shorts transact 1.97 Million shares and set a 0.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.25, implying an increase of 125.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OTLK has been trading 157.51% off suggested target high and 114.59% from its likely low.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 43.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 66% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s Major holders

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 57.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.09% of the shares at 7.21% float percentage. In total, 29 institutions holds shares in the company, led by LVW Advisors, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.74 Million shares (or 1.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.27 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 676.64 Thousand shares, or about 0.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $487.18 Thousand.