180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)’s traded shares stood at 1,157,897 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.2, to imply a decline of -16.8% or -$1.05 in intraday trading. The ATNF share’s 52-week high remains $11.5, putting it -121.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.9. The company has a valuation of $111.85 Million, with an average of 1.42 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.67 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ATNF a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) trade information

After registering a -16.8% downside in the last session, 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.67- this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 32.2% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.48%, and 68.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 90.48%. Short interest in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) saw shorts transact 298.26 Million shares and set a 178.6 days time to cover.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -130.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.