BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s traded shares stood at 1,009,479 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.85, to imply a decline of -6.37% or -$0.33 in intraday trading. The BVXV share’s 52-week high remains $62, putting it -1178.35% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.35. The company has a valuation of $67.74 Million, with an average of 1.59 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.17 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BVXV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) trade information

After registering a -6.37% downside in the last session, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.88- this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 17.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.17%, and 29.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 72.6%. Short interest in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) saw shorts transact 972.81 Million shares and set a 831.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30, implying an increase of 518.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BVXV has been trading 518.56% off suggested target high and 518.56% from its likely low.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -19% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s Major holders

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. insiders hold 37.1% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.06% of the shares at 6.45% float percentage. In total, 20 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 48.67 Thousand shares (or 0.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.9 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 19.86 Thousand shares, or about 0.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $776.17 Thousand.