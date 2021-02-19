Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s traded shares stood at 2,995,518 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.7, to imply a decline of -18.6% or -$4.96 in intraday trading. The BTBT share’s 52-week high remains $33, putting it -52.07% down since that peak but still an impressive +98.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.28. The company has a valuation of $1.04 Billion, with an average of 6.56 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.58 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BTBT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

After registering a -18.6% downside in the last session, Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $30.68 this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 29.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.59%, and 30.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.96%. Short interest in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) saw shorts transact 1.03 Million shares and set a 0.12 days time to cover.

Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -161.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

Bit Digital, Inc. insiders hold 23.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.29% of the shares at 0.38% float percentage. In total, 6 institutions holds shares in the company, led by TB Alternative Assets Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 240Thousand shares (or 1.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.26 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Advisor Group, Inc. with 3.1 Thousand shares, or about 0.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $67.92 Thousand.