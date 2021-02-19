Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT)’s traded shares stood at 1,103,995 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.33, to imply a decline of -6.49% or -$0.37 in intraday trading. The MYT share’s 52-week high remains $6.48, putting it -21.58% down since that peak but still an impressive +96.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.19. The company has a valuation of $42.37 Million, with an average of 4.2 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.26 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Urban Tea, Inc. (MYT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MYT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) trade information

After registering a -6.49% downside in the last session, Urban Tea, Inc. (MYT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.48- this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 17.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 72.49%, and 194.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 206.32%. Short interest in Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) saw shorts transact 32.62 Million shares and set a 25.89 days time to cover.

Urban Tea, Inc. (MYT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -18% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -22.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT)’s Major holders

Urban Tea, Inc. insiders hold 11.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.29% of the shares at 11.66% float percentage. In total, 2 institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 24.33 Thousand shares (or 0.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $40.64 Thousand.