Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s traded shares stood at 16,014,368 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.91, to imply an increase of 16.57% or $0.84 in intraday trading. The LGHL share’s 52-week high remains $11.77, putting it -99.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.75. The company has a valuation of $115.07 Million, with an average of 5.39 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.49 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) trade information

After registering a 16.57% upside in the last session, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.30- this Thursday, Feb 18, jumping 6.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 65.55%, and 72.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 206.22%. Short interest in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) saw shorts transact 40.4 Million shares and set a 27.11 days time to cover.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 396.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s Major holders

Lion Group Holding Ltd. insiders hold 15.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.58% of the shares at 7.82% float percentage. In total, 8 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 80Thousand shares (or 1.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $180Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 67.3 Thousand shares, or about 0.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $151.43 Thousand.