MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)’s traded shares stood at 4,412,413 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6, to imply an increase of 15.38% or $0.8 in intraday trading. The MOSY share’s 52-week high remains $7.12, putting it -18.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.78. The company has a valuation of $21.33 Million, with an average of 1.85 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 544.57 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for MoSys, Inc. (MOSY), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MOSY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) trade information

After registering a 15.38% upside in the last session, MoSys, Inc. (MOSY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.12- this Thursday, Feb 18, jumping 15.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 48.88%, and 110.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 145.9%. Short interest in MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) saw shorts transact 351.88 Million shares and set a 0.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20, implying an increase of 233.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MOSY has been trading 233.33% off suggested target high and 233.33% from its likely low.

MoSys, Inc. (MOSY) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3.34 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.13 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.21 Million and $4.6 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -20.6% before falling -31.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 61% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 92% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)’s Major holders

MoSys, Inc. insiders hold 0.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.47% of the shares at 33.78% float percentage. In total, 12 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Acadian Asset Management. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 99.24 Thousand shares (or 2.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $141.91 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 83.65 Thousand shares, or about 2.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $204.11 Thousand.