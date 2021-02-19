JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP)’s traded shares stood at 19,334,252 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.77, to imply an increase of 36.29% or $1.8 in intraday trading. The JMP share’s 52-week high remains $8.99, putting it -32.79% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.15. The company has a valuation of $131.47 Million, with an average of 193.09 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 44.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for JMP Group LLC (JMP), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give JMP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) trade information

After registering a 36.29% upside in the latest session, JMP Group LLC (JMP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.99- this Friday, Feb 19, jumping 23.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 43.33%, and 69.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 78.7%. Short interest in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) saw shorts transact 26.17 Million shares and set a 0.59 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.5, implying a decline of -48.3% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.5 and $3.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JMP has been trading -48.3% off suggested target high and -48.3% from its likely low.

JMP Group LLC (JMP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -20.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -218.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -10% annually.

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP)’s Major holders

JMP Group LLC insiders hold 59.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.1% of the shares at 29.83% float percentage. In total, 25 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royal Bank of Canada. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 456.6 Thousand shares (or 2.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.16 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 449.9 Thousand shares, or about 2.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.73 Million.