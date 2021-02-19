Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s traded shares stood at 12,502,685 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.93, to imply a decline of -12.27% or -$0.27 in intraday trading. The POAI share’s 52-week high remains $4.42, putting it -129.02% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.63. The company has a valuation of $67.6 Million, with an average of 9.72 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.58 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give POAI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) trade information

After registering a -12.27% downside in the last session, Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.3 this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 16.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.76%, and 93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 163.52%. Short interest in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) saw shorts transact 724.92 Million shares and set a 202.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3, implying an increase of 55.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, POAI has been trading 55.44% off suggested target high and 55.44% from its likely low.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 58.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 12.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s Major holders

Predictive Oncology Inc. insiders hold 10.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.17% of the shares at 2.42% float percentage. In total, 12 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 278.57 Thousand shares (or 0.9% of shares), all amounting to roughly $226.78 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 31.39 Thousand shares, or about 0.1% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $25.55 Thousand.