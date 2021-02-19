Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s traded shares stood at 1,631,097 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.62, to imply a decline of -0.86% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The AVXL share’s 52-week high remains $28.7, putting it -127.42% down since that peak but still an impressive +82.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.2. The company has a valuation of $876.94 Million, with an average of 2.9 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.9 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AVXL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) trade information

After registering a -0.86% downside in the last session, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.90 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 9.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.68%, and 116.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 133.7%. Short interest in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) saw shorts transact 5.26 Million shares and set a 1.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.67, implying an increase of 24.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AVXL has been trading 58.48% off suggested target high and -20.76% from its likely low.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 16% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s Major holders

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. insiders hold 3.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.19% of the shares at 19.91% float percentage. In total, 103 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.68 Million shares (or 5.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.87 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.76 Million shares, or about 4.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $12.58 Million.