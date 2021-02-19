Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA)’s traded shares stood at 1,487,930 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.59, to imply a decline of -15.08% or -$0.46 in intraday trading. The HUSA share’s 52-week high remains $6.36, putting it -145.56% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.86. The company has a valuation of $23.53 Million, with an average of 3.44 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.78 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HUSA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) trade information

After registering a -15.08% downside in the last session, Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.55- this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 27.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.67%, and 43.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 48%. Short interest in Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) saw shorts transact 432.36 Million shares and set a 242.9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $137.5, implying an increase of 5208.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $137.5 and $137.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HUSA has been trading 5208.88% off suggested target high and 5208.88% from its likely low.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -904.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA)’s Major holders

Houston American Energy Corp. insiders hold 12.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.01% of the shares at 11.37% float percentage. In total, 18 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 429.59 Thousand shares (or 6.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $833.4 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 70.37 Thousand shares, or about 1.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $136.51 Thousand.