Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s traded shares stood at 1,809,435 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.2, to imply a decline of -6.63% or -$1.15 in intraday trading. The GMBL share’s 52-week high remains $20.74, putting it -28.02% down since that peak but still an impressive +85.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.4. The company has a valuation of $280.76 Million, with an average of 3.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 867.24 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBL), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GMBL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.17.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) trade information

After registering a -6.63% downside in the last session, Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.20 this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 15.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.48%, and 134.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 155.12%. Short interest in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) saw shorts transact 122.53 Million shares and set a 0.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14, implying a decline of -13.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GMBL has been trading 23.46% off suggested target high and -50.62% from its likely low.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -36.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s Major holders

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. insiders hold 35.1% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.09% of the shares at 1.68% float percentage. In total, 16 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 51.72 Thousand shares (or 0.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $200.17 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 25.55 Thousand shares, or about 0.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $98.89 Thousand.